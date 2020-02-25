G8 Education Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of GEM stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$1.76 ($1.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,000. The company has a market cap of $807.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. G8 Education has a 1-year low of A$1.73 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of A$3.63 ($2.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.24.

About G8 Education

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

