Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million.

GAIA stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Gaia has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

