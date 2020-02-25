GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

GLPEY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

