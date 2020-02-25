GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,862.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $19,862.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00760225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BitBay, Upbit, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

