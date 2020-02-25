GAPS (GAP) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00067149 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market capitalization of $62.87 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAPS has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000884 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,387.94 or 1.00060696 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00062051 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000706 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000610 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

