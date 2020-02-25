Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells $64,763.16 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $9,206,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

