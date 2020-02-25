Genaro Network Market Cap Hits $3.25 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $605,659.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BigONE, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00493211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.71 or 0.06505446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010522 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, DigiFinex, OKEx, Allcoin, BigONE, Huobi, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

