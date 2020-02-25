Gene Source Code Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $51,225.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $51,225.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02534775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00211913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.