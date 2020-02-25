General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

