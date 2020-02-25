General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 610,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,095. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

