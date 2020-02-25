General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in General Mills by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

