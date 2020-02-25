Genesis Vision Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00012386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $5.13 million and $1.00 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.02760953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00135477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ovis and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

