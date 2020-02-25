GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Cap of $566,716.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $566,716.00 and $669.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00746185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068678 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006867 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007216 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.