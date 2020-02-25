Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 8,935 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 266,523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $6,649,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,212,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $821,932,000 after buying an additional 68,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $1,302.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.87 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

