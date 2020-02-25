Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.19.

GEI traded down C$0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.54. 929,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,247. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.94 and a one year high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

