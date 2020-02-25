Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,691,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

