Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Gilead Sciences’ ranking:

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. 39,137,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,075,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

