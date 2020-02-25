Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 80.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.