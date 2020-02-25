GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Hits $89,598.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 32% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 36% lower against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $89,598.00 and approximately $1,881.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,181.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.02607974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.03685735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00746801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00814389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00095431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009861 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00592334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

