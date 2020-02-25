Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,550 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up approximately 9.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.33. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,117. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,297. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

