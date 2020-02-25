GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,271.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $103,409.00 and $1,271.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,598.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.02717362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.03855081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00778062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00834563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00095639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009851 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00616476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,944,854 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.