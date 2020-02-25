GoByte Price Reaches $0.0419 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $293,732.00 and $9,848.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,002,484 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

