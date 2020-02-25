Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Golar LNG worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after purchasing an additional 507,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 995,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,486. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

