Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 140.9% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 95.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.18 and its 200 day moving average is $220.47. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

