Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

BUD traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.92. 2,412,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.83. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $102.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,653 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

