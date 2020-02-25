Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Citigroup downgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 4,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.28. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

