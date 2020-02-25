Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REMYY. Barclays downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

