Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Neutral

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

HUYA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 3,230,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. HUYA has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

