GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0250

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $83,031.00 and $2,500.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02559138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00212713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00128797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,317,973 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.