Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Kevin R. Ausburn Purchases 200 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Kevin R. Ausburn purchased 200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $17,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.