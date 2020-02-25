GridCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $575.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,261,576 coins and its circulating supply is 398,608,544 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

