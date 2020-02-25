Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,459 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 220,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,754,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,023 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,762,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,302.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

