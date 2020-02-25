Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Announces Earnings Results

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Guardant Health updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $450,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,342 shares of company stock worth $9,597,398. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.