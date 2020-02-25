Gulden (NLG) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $19,728.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00766470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007030 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 506,531,787 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Nocks, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex and GuldenTrader. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.