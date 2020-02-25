GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 60,070 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,070 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Hexcel worth $35,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

