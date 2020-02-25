GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,173 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $42,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 167,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

