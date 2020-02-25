GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,921 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of SS&C Technologies worth $37,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 251,523 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

