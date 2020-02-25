GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,694 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.64% of Rapid7 worth $45,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rapid7 by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

