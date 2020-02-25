GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $37.35 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Nordson worth $37,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nordson by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in Nordson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $229,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

