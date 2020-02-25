GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $38.04 Million Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of NorthWestern worth $38,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 15.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

