GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $38.55 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Balchem worth $38,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Balchem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balchem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

