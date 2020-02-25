GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $40.41 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Universal Forest Products worth $40,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

