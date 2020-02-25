GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $40.58 Million Stock Position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of ICF International worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 106.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ICFI stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93. ICF International Inc has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $95.24.

Several analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

