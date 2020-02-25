GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $42.08 Million Stock Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Gardner Denver worth $42,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

GDI opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.48. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

