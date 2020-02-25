GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $42.38 Million Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,929 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.41% of Easterly Government Properties worth $42,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 606,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 52,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEA opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

