GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $43.41 Million Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Power Integrations worth $43,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Power Integrations by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,004,115.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,493,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

