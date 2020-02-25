GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $46.19 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,368 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $46,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

