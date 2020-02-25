GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,751 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $40,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after buying an additional 588,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,277,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.