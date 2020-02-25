GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,181 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cognex worth $40,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

