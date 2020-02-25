GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sun Communities worth $44,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

SUI opened at $170.65 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.11.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

